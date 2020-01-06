La liste des nominés aux Oscars 2020 vient de tomber, et le verdict est sans appel : Joker, The Irishman et Once Upon A Time in Hollywood dominent les différentes catégories. Une surprise qui n’en a pas vraiment une.
Il faut dire que Joker a su se détacher du simple film de superhéros, en prenant le parti pris d’une oeuvre tranchée et hautement influencée par le cinéma de Martin Scorsese. Ce même Scorsese qui est ici nominé à de multiples reprises avec son Irishman, présent dans plusieurs catégories comme Meilleur Film, meilleur masculin acteur dans un rôle secondaire (Al Pacino et Joe Pesci sont tous les deux nominés), mais aussi meilleure réalisation, meilleur scénario adapté, meilleure production, meilleure édition, meilleurs costumes et meilleurs effets visuels ! Joker quant à lui s’en tire avec 11 nominations (dont meilleur film, meilleure soundtrack, et meilleur acteur pour Joaquin Phoenix). Tarantino est lui aussi dans la course du meilleur film avec Once Upon a Time, comme l’excellent Parasite, 1917, Marriage Story et Ford V Ferrari. Sans plus attendre, voici le tableau complet des nominés.
MEILLEUR FILM
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
1917
Little Women
Ford v Ferrari
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN RÔLE PRINCIPAL
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN RÔLE PRINCIPAL
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN RÔLE SECONDAIRE
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN RÔLE SECONDAIRE
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
MEILLEUR RÉALISATEUR
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
SCÉNARIO ADAPTÉ
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
SCÉNARIO ORIGINAL
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
MEILLEUR DÉCOR
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
MONTAGE
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
PHOTOGRAPHIE
1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
EFFETS VISUELS
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
FILM INTERNATIONAL
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
DESIGN DES COSTUMES
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
SOUND MIXING
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SOUND EDITING
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BANDE SON ORIGINALE
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
CHANSON ORIGINALE :
« I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away » (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
« (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again » (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
« I’m Standing With You » (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
« Into the Unknown » (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
« Stand Up » (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
DOCUMENTAIRE
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
DOCUMENTAIRE COURT
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
MAQUILLAGE ET COIFFURE
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
FILM ANIMÉ
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
COURT-MÉTRAGE ANIMÉ
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
COURT-MÉTRAGE EN LIVE ACTION
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Par Yox le