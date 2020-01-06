La liste des nominés aux Oscars 2020 vient de tomber, et le verdict est sans appel : Joker, The Irishman et Once Upon A Time in Hollywood dominent les différentes catégories. Une surprise qui n’en a pas vraiment une.

Il faut dire que Joker a su se détacher du simple film de superhéros, en prenant le parti pris d’une oeuvre tranchée et hautement influencée par le cinéma de Martin Scorsese. Ce même Scorsese qui est ici nominé à de multiples reprises avec son Irishman, présent dans plusieurs catégories comme Meilleur Film, meilleur masculin acteur dans un rôle secondaire (Al Pacino et Joe Pesci sont tous les deux nominés), mais aussi meilleure réalisation, meilleur scénario adapté, meilleure production, meilleure édition, meilleurs costumes et meilleurs effets visuels ! Joker quant à lui s’en tire avec 11 nominations (dont meilleur film, meilleure soundtrack, et meilleur acteur pour Joaquin Phoenix). Tarantino est lui aussi dans la course du meilleur film avec Once Upon a Time, comme l’excellent Parasite, 1917, Marriage Story et Ford V Ferrari. Sans plus attendre, voici le tableau complet des nominés.

MEILLEUR FILM

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

1917

Little Women

Ford v Ferrari

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN RÔLE PRINCIPAL

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN RÔLE PRINCIPAL

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN RÔLE SECONDAIRE

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN RÔLE SECONDAIRE

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

MEILLEUR RÉALISATEUR

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

SCÉNARIO ADAPTÉ

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

SCÉNARIO ORIGINAL

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

MEILLEUR DÉCOR

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MONTAGE

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

PHOTOGRAPHIE

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

EFFETS VISUELS

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

FILM INTERNATIONAL

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

DESIGN DES COSTUMES

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

SOUND MIXING

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SOUND EDITING

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BANDE SON ORIGINALE

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

CHANSON ORIGINALE :

« I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away » (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

« (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again » (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

« I’m Standing With You » (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

« Into the Unknown » (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

« Stand Up » (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

DOCUMENTAIRE

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

DOCUMENTAIRE COURT

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

MAQUILLAGE ET COIFFURE

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

FILM ANIMÉ

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

COURT-MÉTRAGE ANIMÉ

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

COURT-MÉTRAGE EN LIVE ACTION

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

